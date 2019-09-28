Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $295.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

