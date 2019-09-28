Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,519 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $5,947,000.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $42.87 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 51.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert acquired 38,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.