Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $372,000 in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on APY shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.28. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.