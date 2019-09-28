Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $573,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 35,393 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 681,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 588,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

