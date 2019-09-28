Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 99,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,339,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,786,000 after purchasing an additional 186,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,808,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

