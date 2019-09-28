Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 140 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 180.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 691,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after buying an additional 444,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 225.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 382,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

NYSE DOV opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.