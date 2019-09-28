Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 47,437 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,437 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.04.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 69,726 shares of company stock valued at $248,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

