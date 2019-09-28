Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $350,000. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 952,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,988. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

