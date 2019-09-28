Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $135.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

