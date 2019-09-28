Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,415 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

