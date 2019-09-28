Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

