Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 15.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $23,194,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

