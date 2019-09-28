Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

IRM stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.