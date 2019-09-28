Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 201,740 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,740 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of AGCO worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AGCO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

