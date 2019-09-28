Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,982 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $18,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

