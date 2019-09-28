Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

