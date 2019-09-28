Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,672 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 2.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.14% of CF Industries worth $116,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,301 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 167.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rowe upped their price target on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.