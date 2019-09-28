Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $197.30 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 4.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.49% of Skyworks Solutions worth $197,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,632,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,934. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

