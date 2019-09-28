Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,846 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,733,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2,146.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 382,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 274,745 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 716,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,460. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

