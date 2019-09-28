Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. 603,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

