Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959,025 shares during the quarter. SINA makes up approximately 0.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SINA were worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SINA. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in SINA in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SINA by 53.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in SINA by 668.6% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SINA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SINA by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SINA shares. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

NASDAQ:SINA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,396,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

