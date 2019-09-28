Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,089 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Carvana worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 28,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $2,059,237.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,035.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $845,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,704.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,861 shares of company stock worth $13,900,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.