Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes $29,000 Position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. 277,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

