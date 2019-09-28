Playgroundz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $308.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $239,000.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00191764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01030190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

