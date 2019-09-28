Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 32.55%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.