Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 707,782 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $51.74 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

