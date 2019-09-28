Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 51,700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 12.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 8,897,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,858. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.