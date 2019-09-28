Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $55,000 Investment in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

