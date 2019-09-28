Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $66,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 156,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 260,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $103,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,572.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

