Polis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,743.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00007327 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $7,743.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,162,305 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

