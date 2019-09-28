PostCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $218.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a total market cap of $6,585.00 and $218.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007460 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

