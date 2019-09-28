PotCoin Price Hits $0.0065 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $265.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,205.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02131875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.00 or 0.02792736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00680105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00703830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,766,484 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

