Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 698,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.12% of Lazard worth $228,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Lazard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 32,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

