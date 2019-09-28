Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.56% of AON worth $254,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AON by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.09. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

