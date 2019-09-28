Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 100,735 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.64% of Littelfuse worth $201,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $177.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

