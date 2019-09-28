Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,353 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,228,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $240,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,921 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $25,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Landstar System by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $123.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

