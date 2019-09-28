Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,847,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $436,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

NTRS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,108. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.