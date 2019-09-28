Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,255,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 14.80% of Alkermes worth $524,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 61,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.43 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,018,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,617.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

