Primecap Management Co. CA Has $980.28 Million Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,163,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,475 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.76% of Seattle Genetics worth $980,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 627,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after buying an additional 532,497 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after buying an additional 398,002 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,515,000 after buying an additional 278,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $221,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,103 shares of company stock worth $11,769,353. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

