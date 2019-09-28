Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,702,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658,814 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,752,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.14. 5,263,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

