Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 2.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.89% of Biogen worth $3,403,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 22,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of Biogen stock remained flat at $$230.22 on Friday. 1,340,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

