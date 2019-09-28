Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 272,916 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,562,836 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 272,916 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 15.40% of American Airlines Group worth $2,235,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,875 shares of the airline’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,488 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America cut American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. 5,155,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,364. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.