Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 46,680 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,970,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,680 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,459,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $287.40. 1,144,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.14. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.