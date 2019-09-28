Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,677,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.14% of Aecom worth $820,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 310.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 629,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,494. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

