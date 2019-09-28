Private Capital Group LLC Buys 227 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $285.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.09.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

