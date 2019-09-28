Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,505,690. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

