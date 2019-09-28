Private Capital Group LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

VPU stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

