Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $127.06 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $129.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.3492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

