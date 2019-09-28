Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 266 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $206.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $1,379,838. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.15.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

