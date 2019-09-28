Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $288,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 231,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.39 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

